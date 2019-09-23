Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Holder Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined; Alpha Cubed Investments Lifted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 1,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.5. About 2.15M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 10,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,698 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, up from 175,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 11.50M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks its time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.26 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

