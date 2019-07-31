Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose While Ims Capital Management Decreased Position; As Yy (YY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Decreased Position

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $9.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1889.47. About 1.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 343,014 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.