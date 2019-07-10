Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose While Burt Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Stearns Financial Services Group Cut Holding by $520,533

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $28.47 during the last trading session, reaching $2016.77. About 2.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 20.25M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Inc Ma holds 0.05% or 31,999 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Gateway Advisory has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 79,369 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Godsey Gibb has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,929 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 98,613 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 47,845 are held by Jacobs & Ca. 83,500 were reported by Ironwood Invest Lc. 37,970 were reported by Burt Wealth. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,845 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 174,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “State to use $86M from GE HQ sale to fund middle-income housing – Boston Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Biggest Takeaway From GE’s Recent Presentations – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy General Electric For What It Could Look Like In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Ventas, Under Armour and General Electric – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Catalysts That Could Fuel Shopify Stock To The $400 Level – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer: 4 Companies Can Compete Against Amazon In Retail – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Is Past Prologue? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 7,034 shares to 142,912 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 30,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.03% stake. Philadelphia Company reported 1,141 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt holds 1.92% or 3,695 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 1.11M shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Navellier Associate reported 3,660 shares stake. Country Tru Commercial Bank holds 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 39,436 shares. Crystal Rock reported 2,380 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.12% or 353 shares. Northern Tru invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 100,501 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 1.13M shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Alleghany De owns 28,500 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Convergence Investment Ltd Llc owns 2,320 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Barton invested 13.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fdx Incorporated holds 0.35% or 4,867 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.49 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.