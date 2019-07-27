Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose While Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Stake; General Mtrs Co (GM) Valuation Declined While Alpine Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS ELAINE BUCKBERG WAS NAMED AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due; 16/03/2018 – ALTITUDE GROUP ALT RESULT OF GM, COMPLETION OF PLACING; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S LABOUR UNION WILL CONTINUE TALKS WITH MANAGEMENT BY MONDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 31/05/2018 – GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings; 01/05/2018 – GM U.S. SALES DROP IS SAID TO BE IN LINE WITH ANALYST ESTIMATES; 29/05/2018 – BOXL, GM, BEDU, ECYT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 25/04/2018 – GM PRESIDENT SAYS KOREA UNIT CLOSE TO RESOLVING ISSUES: YONHAP; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Grp reported 521 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 15,890 are held by First Long Island Invsts Ltd. C V Starr And Communication Inc owns 8.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,500 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Limited has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,545 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.27% stake. Bainco invested in 9,433 shares. The Connecticut-based White Elm Limited Co has invested 4.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ruggie Capital Gp stated it has 4.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab Moskowitz Asset has 1,282 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neumann Lc stated it has 384 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 194,545 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $72.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Ford and General Motors, but Sell Tesla Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, CenturyLink, Delphi, GM, Ford, Intel, KB Home, Micron, Nordstrom, Nvidia, Tesla, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM’s China deliveries fall 12% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did General Motors’ Second-Quarter Sales Drive a Good Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.