Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Zeke Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.07 Million; Legacy Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding in Assurant Com (AIZ) as Stock Value Rose

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 5,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 18,959 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 13,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $125.6. About 577,073 shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.42 million, down from 16,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68 million shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 122,802 shares. 4,200 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 1,665 are held by Ent Fincl. Mount Vernon Md has invested 7.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Investment Co Limited Liability Co holds 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,078 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Rech Company stated it has 2,478 shares. Finemark National Bank Tru owns 7,336 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. South State invested in 1.77% or 8,254 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dock Street Asset holds 16,504 shares. Duff Phelps Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,045 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,861 shares. Axa reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration reported 3,500 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 79,935 shares to 211,854 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 32,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $225.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 8,400 shares to 8,340 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 15,358 shares. 29,391 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. First Manhattan has 0.03% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 44,110 shares. Fil holds 0.04% or 268,008 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Cipher Cap Lp accumulated 29,445 shares. Aviva Public Llc accumulated 22,193 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) stated it has 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 74,479 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 85,510 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Nordea Ab has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 3,904 are held by Assetmark Inc. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

