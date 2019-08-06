Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Whale Rock Capital Management Decreased by $98.18 Million Its Holding; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 105,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 500,438 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.31M, up from 395,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $157.99. About 12.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc analyzed 55,160 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $870.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1760.35. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 74,059 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $204.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.19 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.