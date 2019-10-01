Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $46.88 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Firsthand Capital Management Trimmed by $4.83 Million Its Holding

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 16.07 million shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: More Questions About Bias; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal There’s a lot to discuss; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Starts to Chip Away at Investor Patience: Fully Charged; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHANGE EXPANDED TO ALL COUNTRIES,IN ALL LANGUAGES

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59M, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2,607 shares to 2,932 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 48,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.33 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Can Easily Get to $2,600, Ifâ€¦ – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon brings Disney streaming to Latin America – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 617,536 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sonata Cap Inc reported 3.93% stake. Advisory Serv has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Agf Investments, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 105,558 shares. Td Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Kanawha Cap has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 461 shares. 1,375 were reported by Grandeur Peak Global Limited Liability Co. Monetta Service Inc invested in 7.39% or 5,700 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 6,370 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc owns 1,203 shares. Legacy Private Trust invested in 3,551 shares. Regal Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.67% or 1,804 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd has 2.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hides â€˜likesâ€™ in Australia trial to ease anxiety – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.66 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc. by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.