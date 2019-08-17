Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut Position; As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Raised Stake by $1.67 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 2,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 17,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.44 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 1.62M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.42 million shares to 6.14M shares, valued at $107.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Supervielle S A by 228,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14,506 shares to 313,902 shares, valued at $31.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infrareit Inc by 15,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,089 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of Ame (NYSE:HTA).

