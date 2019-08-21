Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lifted Its Stake; Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $5.04 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $20.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.04. About 1.40M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 692,429 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 96,947 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Investment House Ltd accumulated 175,433 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc owns 76,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Group Inc Limited Partnership invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 3.78% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Chatham Capital stated it has 86,875 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Citizens And Northern Corporation has 1.23% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Stock Yards Commercial Bank Tru Communication invested in 190,324 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Vident Advisory Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 1.67M shares. Senator Investment Group LP stated it has 1.80 million shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,589 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Indiana Tru & Inv Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,283 shares to 466,993 shares, valued at $39.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,708 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has 470,991 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 92,366 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Noven Group holds 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 183 shares. Summit Strategies holds 0.29% or 323 shares in its portfolio. 2,081 are owned by Of Toledo Na Oh. Ems Lp, New York-based fund reported 48,610 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 635,021 shares. One Cap Limited Co invested in 913 shares. Lvw Advsrs has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lincoln Corp reported 5,628 shares. South State invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 873 shares. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc holds 16,446 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio.