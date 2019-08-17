Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $3.56 Million; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position Held by Regal Investment Advisors Llc

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 69,683 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 1.87 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 27,626 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 230,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest invested in 688,551 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc reported 4.32M shares. 1St Source Bancorp stated it has 0.24% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 15,899 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 2,962 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 548 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 2,717 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc owns 16,948 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri invested in 6,151 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 28,361 shares. City Communication invested in 6,788 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.04% or 12,403 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wedge Management L LP Nc has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Private Capital Advsrs invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Associate Ny accumulated 1,074 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.33% or 29,560 shares in its portfolio. Cohen & Steers accumulated 3,137 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chatham Capital Group Inc Inc owns 241 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 1,290 shares. Capwealth Ltd Company stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 901 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Company owns 5,191 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 12,758 shares. Viking Glob LP holds 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 311,719 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 2.4% or 184,521 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 22,197 shares or 6.76% of its portfolio. Fin Advantage has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 606,660 are owned by Prudential Incorporated.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

