Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Stake; Shoker Investment Counsel Trimmed Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $633,222

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $334.38. About 1.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.46. About 1.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc has 409 shares. Vantage Prtn Limited Company invested in 31,369 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Co holds 2.19% or 14,773 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6 shares. 7,480 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Ser Lc. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) owns 500 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wagner Bowman Management Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 914 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 2.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ent Finance Corporation stated it has 1,603 shares. Greenbrier Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,000 shares. Thomasville National Bank reported 10,490 shares stake. Stelac Advisory has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peoples Financial invested in 1,515 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 8,993 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (EMLP) by 42,742 shares to 218,266 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 62,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,690 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.69 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.