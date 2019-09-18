Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $3.02 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Financial Advisory Service Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 91.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 1,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 1,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 25,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Navellier Inc holds 1.05% or 3,600 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc has 3.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,496 shares. Cap Counsel owns 4,654 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moody Bank & Trust Division has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 53,480 were reported by Guardian Trust. California-based Accuvest Advsrs has invested 0.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). One Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 935 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 10.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Night Owl Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 14,985 shares. 1St Source State Bank owns 5,188 shares. Financial Svcs Corporation owns 1,665 shares. Madison Inv Hldg holds 0.01% or 288 shares in its portfolio.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES) by 160,631 shares to 190,328 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 2,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And stated it has 471,155 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 5.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First City Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 7,807 shares. Finemark Bankshares reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Heritage Mgmt Corporation has 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluestein R H invested in 486,170 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.77% or 15,478 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc owns 5,278 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. California-based Aperio Grp Llc has invested 2.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Armstrong Henry H has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibson Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,378 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd reported 95,239 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 12,595 shares. 30,489 were accumulated by Gam Hldg Ag.

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05 million and $537.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,353 shares to 74,771 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 17,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).