Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased by $1.36 Million Its Stake; S&T Bank Has Cut Cummins (CMI) Position as Market Value Declined

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 55,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, down from 7,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

