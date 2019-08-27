Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.11 Million; As Chimerix (CMRX) Stock Value Rose, Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 281,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 193,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 474,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 19,134 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.44. About 490,337 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.67 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Sherman Michael A., worth $104,316. Shares for $64,800 were bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J on Tuesday, May 28.

