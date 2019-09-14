Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Dsm Capital Partners Upped Its Stake; Plancorp Maintains Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB)

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 61,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 180,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.98M, up from 118,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,274 shares to 68,503 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,324 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Starr Com invested 3.39% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.97 million shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 2.61M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 420,000 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Tortoise Cap Llc reported 36.11M shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 53 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 126,855 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co holds 13,023 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cls Investments Limited Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 77 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation invested in 345,810 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 53,372 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alyeska Inv Grp Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 725,693 shares. Ingalls And Snyder has 1.72 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 423,569 shares stake.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 656 shares. Money Management Lc stated it has 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarivest Asset Management Lc has invested 3.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Com accumulated 4.83% or 771 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York owns 121 shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 266,992 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 615,397 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 1.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,473 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 1.04% or 29,737 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,845 shares. Stephens Management Grp Lc holds 0% or 50 shares. 103,506 were reported by Generation Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Clough Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,699 shares. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Tributary Capital Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.