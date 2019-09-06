Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Stake; Southeastern Asset Management Cut Holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by $15.33 Million as Share Value Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 9.03 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.14 million, down from 10.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 733,481 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 2,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 5,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.85. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CNH Industrial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNH Industrial to spin off truckmaker Iveco – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CASE Construction Equipment unveils methane-powered wheel loader concept â€“ ProjectTETRA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $211.80M for 16.45 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.72 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American (NYSE:AXP) by 7,960 shares to 48,283 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 84,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Lc owns 39,000 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Sky Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 250 shares. Whetstone Cap Advisors Ltd Co, Kansas-based fund reported 16,171 shares. Moreover, Rwc Asset Management Llp has 5.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71,434 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management Inc holds 0.92% or 1,415 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Investment Management invested in 0.13% or 900 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Management Lllp holds 5,278 shares. First Long Island Lc has invested 3.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 329 shares. Winslow Asset Inc holds 0.1% or 279 shares. 4.94 million are held by Northern Tru. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership holds 58,789 shares. Central Corporation reported 3.67% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Amazon, Wayfair Are Getting Hit By Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.