Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Beck Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Stake by $398,640

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, down from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,689 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $141.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 7,658 shares to 34,991 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

