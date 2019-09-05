Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Position by $516,200; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lowered Insperity (NSP) Position as Shares Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 17,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 20,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 20,577 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 8,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $20.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.15. About 500,750 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tompkins Fincl reported 1,708 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Limited Company accumulated 190 shares. Jcic Asset Management has 5,267 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Service, New York-based fund reported 9,576 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 7,395 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 250 shares. Advsrs Ok holds 5,499 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,995 shares. Mengis Cap Management invested in 773 shares. Chilton Investment Com Limited Com reported 643 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0.74% or 36,320 shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,975 shares to 13,433 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.98 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More important recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insperity Chairman and CEO Recognized by Houston Business Journal as One of the Most Admired CEOs – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insperity expands stock repurchase authorization – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 128,790 shares to 149,341 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $36.65 million for 28.20 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.