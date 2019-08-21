Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Its Position; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Boosted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $2.00 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $9.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.8. About 979,284 shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 17,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 58,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.78 million, up from 41,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $23.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.27. About 901,285 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 199,506 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has 3 shares. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Smithfield Tru Co owns 603 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability reported 1,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Skylands Cap Lc has invested 0.48% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Numerixs Inv Technology invested in 4,600 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Turtle Creek Asset Management reported 3.49% stake. Mcf Lc invested in 7 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 198,877 shares stake. Pacifica Invs Lc holds 7.89% or 94,024 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 1,549 shares.

