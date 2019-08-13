Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Accuvest Global Advisors Lifted Position; Allstate (ALL) Position Boosted by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 18,117 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 14,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 29,114 shares to 20,125 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY).

