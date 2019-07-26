Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Valuation Rose While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Decreased Position by $2.85 Million; Kingdon Capital Management Has Raised Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $34.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1939.02. About 4.12 million shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 157.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 365,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 598,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93 million, up from 232,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 693,154 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 66,054 shares to 159,285 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 910,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

