Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Shareholder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lowered Its Position; As Chegg (CHGG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Decreased Position by $8.51 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $17.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.04. About 975,121 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video)

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 208,984 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15B for 72.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,300 shares to 31,200 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 28,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

