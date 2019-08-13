Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Decreased Holding by $2.85 Million as Share Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Lifted Position

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $34.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.06. About 2.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $189.86. About 7.47 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT SEEING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM THE ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK FB.O; 10/04/2018 – Fellow committee member Rep. Bill Johnson hasn’t made up his mind yet on whether Facebook should be regulated; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try; 04/04/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook furore; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness, but at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Mark Zuckerberg expected to address Facebook employees about Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Friday

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares to 341,300 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C Z Us by 61,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr Zto Us.

