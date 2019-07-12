Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose While Private Wealth Advisors Raised Position by $478,820; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Stake by $727,155

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $11 during the last trading session, reaching $2012.07. About 1.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 191,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 8.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has 238,006 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,684 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 182,231 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Addenda Capital Incorporated reported 130,329 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 716,250 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc has 78,716 shares for 3.88% of their portfolio. Corsair Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,308 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability holds 36,401 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 3.29M shares for 4.79% of their portfolio. 56,346 were accumulated by City. 561,155 are held by Pggm. Frontier Investment Co, a Texas-based fund reported 289,677 shares. Stralem And Com holds 3.19% or 59,147 shares in its portfolio. Condor Management holds 0.97% or 50,443 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.19 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 71,286 shares to 225,026 shares, valued at $31.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 5,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

