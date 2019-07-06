Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose While Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Position by $352,440; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Has Upped by Tanaka Capital Management Inc

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 1,453 shares. Country Club Trust Commerce Na invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 159 shares. Winslow Mgmt Llc holds 6.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 664,836 shares. Haverford Tru Communications has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 34,665 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Southpoint Cap Advsrs Lp reported 60,000 shares. 29,020 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Kingdon Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 13,473 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Df Dent stated it has 2.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 4.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 148 are held by Bsw Wealth Partners. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 160,419 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.