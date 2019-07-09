Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose While Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Upped Position by $491,556; Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Holding Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09M shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 537,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, up from 843,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 853,395 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 43,484 shares to 155,182 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 12,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 77,000 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $106.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 771,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).