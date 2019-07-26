Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose While Intersect Capital Lowered by $350,857 Its Holding; Carmignac Gestion Lifted Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Shares Rose

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 288,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.27M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $204.91. About 282,293 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $32.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1940.98. About 3.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department has 2,822 shares. Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bouchey owns 640 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 1.04% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 833 shares. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). L And S Advsrs holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,316 shares. Novare Cap Limited Liability holds 3,595 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 21,800 shares. Ems Capital Ltd Partnership owns 48,610 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp owns 1,972 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc owns 7,127 shares. Marsico Cap Management Llc holds 107,970 shares or 6.93% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has 9,095 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) by 1.00M shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 753,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,222 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen N.V..