Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose While E&G Advisors LP Has Raised Holding; Live Your Vision Boosted Its Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) as Market Valuation Declined

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) by 55,624 shares to 85,491 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Amt (MUB) by 8,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,533 shares, and cut its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale has invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bessemer Gp Inc reported 8.67M shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman reported 1.45M shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 43,530 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt has 6,333 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel holds 60,875 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Oldfield Prns Llp invested in 48,650 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Partner Fund Mgmt Lp holds 2.66% or 2.83M shares. Ca invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 926,785 shares. Ally holds 1.17% or 145,000 shares. Moreover, Barnett & Inc has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1,164 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.61% or 676,960 shares. Bender Robert reported 13,022 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 1.88 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,979 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).