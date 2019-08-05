Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Wms Partners Has Raised Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Knott David M Cut Position

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $58.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.6. About 3.37 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story

Knott David M decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 218,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 363,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 20.85M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video)

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares to 53,539 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,742 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares to 438,000 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 140,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc.

