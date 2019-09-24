Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Shelton Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $46.88 Million; Crown Castle International (CCI) Holder Raymond James Trust Has Lowered Stake by $425,360 as Share Price Rose

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59M, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 31,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 1.30 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 33,619 shares to 43,854 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VUG) by 2,849 shares to 9,086 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVW).