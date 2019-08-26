Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Riverbridge Partners Raised Its Stake; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stake as Market Value Declined

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 31,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.27M, up from 30,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.92M for 18.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 2.15 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Argent Tru Communications invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 1.72M shares stake. Moreover, Reliance Trust Comm Of Delaware has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,696 shares. Ally has invested 0.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa owns 26,042 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Advsr Capital Management Lc holds 91,068 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 98,270 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 10,138 were reported by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Co. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor Inc has 0.32% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Security National Tru has invested 0.25% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Putnam Lc holds 0% or 1,501 shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors reported 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 97,346 shares to 3,737 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 9,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,884 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).