Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Monroe Bank & Trust Lifted by $461,020 Its Stake; As General Mls Com (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 378,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp Com by 18,398 shares to 504,543 shares, valued at $53.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,880 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Shell Asset Management Co owns 117,115 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability holds 1.05% or 129,437 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust Company owns 0.35% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 45,770 shares. 399,448 were accumulated by Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us. Jones Fin Cos Lllp holds 12,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S&Co stated it has 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). United Svcs Automobile Association has 212,857 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Kentucky-based Farmers Bancorporation has invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Carroll Fincl Associate reported 7,740 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has invested 0.31% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt has 2.19% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 58,345 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares to 44,875 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,358 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).