Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted Position by $1.42 Million; Actuant (ATU) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.14. About 2.60M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 51,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.06M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 256,983 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,245 are held by Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Macnealy Hoover Inv invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meyer Handelman Com owns 7,784 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. First Tru Lp holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 539,243 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1,052 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 19,259 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Lc has invested 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weitz Inc owns 15,500 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Llc owns 0.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,615 shares. Barnett And holds 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 72 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability owns 31,430 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 1.28 million shares. Eidelman Virant holds 5,715 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd stated it has 2.76 million shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Fresh launches on-demand in UK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Actuant Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.