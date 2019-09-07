Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Glynn Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $12.57 Million; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Price Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.79 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 7,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77M, down from 30,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 759,873 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 151,424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Ltd Co stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Axa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 205,149 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 307,173 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company accumulated 70,000 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3 shares. 46,550 are held by Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Inc Ne. 776 are held by Captrust. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 52,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts reported 16,925 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 74,527 shares. 2,067 were reported by Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 5.05M shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Old West Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 250 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,097 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.58% or 726 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Co has 177 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Friess Assocs invested in 23,817 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Dsm Cap Ltd Llc reported 118,412 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested in 6.76% or 22,197 shares. 2,835 are held by Legacy Capital Prtnrs. Comerica Bank reported 85,825 shares. Hollencrest owns 9,095 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 338 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh invested in 161,985 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Odey Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.