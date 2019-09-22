Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position; Wesco International (WCC) Stake Has Boosted by Delphi Management Inc

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco International (WCC) by 76.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 10,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 24,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 13,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 456,627 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65M, up from 10,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,795 shares. F&V Cap Ltd stated it has 450 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Davis accumulated 4.74% or 4,352 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank has invested 0.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shufro Rose Co Ltd Llc accumulated 495 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Truepoint reported 588 shares stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 103 shares. 623,586 were accumulated by Aqr Management Ltd Co. Stevens First Principles Investment holds 0.06% or 50 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc accumulated 144 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability owns 34,321 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Diversified Trust reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland &, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,932 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 381 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 548 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,388 shares to 25,952 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,698 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold WCC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 0.98% more from 42.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 320,496 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Ma has 24,140 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 14 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 188,150 shares. Olstein Mgmt LP holds 168,700 shares. Selway Asset Management owns 0.72% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 21,145 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 0.87% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 16,025 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 5,754 shares. 105,140 were reported by Dean Inv Limited Com. Huntington Bankshares invested in 0% or 1,671 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 20,299 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Utah Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 64,943 shares.

