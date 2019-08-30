Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While First Foundation Advisors Lifted Its Holding; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Cut Holding by $336,762

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 146.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 10,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 17,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.70M, up from 6,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.48. About 317,501 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 76,840 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Incom (NAD) by 24,763 shares to 11,886 shares, valued at $161,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,862 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).