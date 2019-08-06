Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Filament Decreased Its Holding; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Share Price Declined, Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted Position

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 77,991 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, up from 75,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 629,940 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,798 shares to 418,990 shares, valued at $58.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

