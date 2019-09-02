Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Fernwood Investment Management Has Increased by $432,540 Its Position; Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 14,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 801,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.23M, down from 815,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 302,018 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $129.01 million for 15.62 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) by 26,277 shares to 579,093 shares, valued at $33.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. 23,873 are held by Rice Hall James And Limited. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 42,312 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 11,725 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 1,750 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.03% or 5.90 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 722,466 shares. Reinhart Partners invested 1.11% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.13% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Saturna Capital Corporation reported 332,200 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 3,096 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Dynamic Capital holds 5.24% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 11,811 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 17,064 shares in its portfolio.