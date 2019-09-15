Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Condor Capital Management Has Increased by $840,492 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Dsm Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake by $20.52 Million

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 154,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667.54M, up from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) by 15,841 shares to 582,827 shares, valued at $99.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 16,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barton Mgmt stated it has 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 5.93% or 5.23M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 3.44% stake. Amg National Trust Fincl Bank owns 15,574 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 80,000 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited has 9.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 454,147 are held by Barrett Asset. 327,115 are held by Janney Mngmt Limited Company. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 299,616 shares stake. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas reported 200,674 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc holds 5.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 338,934 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Com reported 64,430 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.92% or 31,440 shares. Karpus Mgmt has 6,156 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 5.12M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Investment (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 323 shares. Old West Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 250 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Sit Inv Associates Inc has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall & Sullivan Wa has 2.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Inv holds 844 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 117 shares. Tci Wealth has 3.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,961 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 123,743 shares. Boys Arnold & Co holds 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,307 shares. Pecaut invested in 0.14% or 107 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,345 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited owns 195,984 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 14,632 shares. White Elm Capital Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,902 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,256 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 13,063 shares to 166,075 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,763 shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

