Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Bellecapital International LTD Trimmed Its Position; As Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Valuation Rose, Holder Selkirk Management Has Cut Position by $324,600

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 2,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $8.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1229.84. About 1.94M shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.55 earnings per share, down 3.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOGL’s profit will be $8.70 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $12.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual earnings per share reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves 0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “This broad-based ETF is outperforming the S&P 500 while guarding against declines – MarketWatch” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Entering Bear Market Territory: Time To Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Google to invest â‚¬3B in European data centers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 U.S. Stocks to Buy With Limited Trade War Exposure – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $160.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 30,600 shares to 48,990 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.