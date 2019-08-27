Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased by $1.39 Million Its Stake; Decatur Capital Management Decreased Its Csx Corp. (CSX) Stake by $2.67 Million as Stock Declined

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 3,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $13.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.04. About 2.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 36,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 123,625 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 159,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 2.10 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated holds 3,351 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Napier Park Glob Cap (Us) Limited Partnership invested 14.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj holds 0.57% or 10,012 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Company reported 3,137 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bailard Inc stated it has 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,358 were reported by Centurylink Investment. Mufg Americas holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,691 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,586 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 460 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Partnership has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Communications holds 7,070 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Guild Invest Mngmt Inc owns 348 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares to 32,886 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 15.96 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Pa reported 3,155 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Limited Liability owns 3,286 shares. Bain Capital Public Equity Limited Company reported 188,061 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. 300 were accumulated by St Johns Investment Mngmt Communications Lc. Glenmede Com Na invested in 0.18% or 524,593 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tillar has 5,848 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 1.95M shares stake. 74,699 were reported by Interocean Capital Ltd. Sageworth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Kempen Capital Nv has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1,380 shares. Zeke Lc accumulated 0.08% or 11,308 shares. National Asset has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 1.87M shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 7,132 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares to 88,591 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Caterpillar, CSX and Borg Warner – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), The Stock That Zoomed 190% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.