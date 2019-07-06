Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Sonata Capital Group Trimmed Its Stake by $1.50 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $345,230

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,039 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 93,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 3,508 shares. Swedbank has 3.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcdaniel Terry & Com has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 2.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 232,126 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 182,683 shares. Sadoff Invest Management invested in 0.06% or 362 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Inc reported 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duff And Phelps Investment holds 4,145 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 190 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 317,930 shares. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,378 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP reported 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Co owns 1,850 shares. Sky Invest Limited Com holds 3,756 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 292,754 shares. Zacks Investment accumulated 2,095 shares. Trillium Asset Llc accumulated 0.77% or 95,724 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 315,461 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.3% or 157,606 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 15 shares. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,155 shares in its portfolio. Hitchwood Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 225,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 560 shares. Sands Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.53 million shares. Wisconsin Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,000 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 1,199 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. Shares for $1.49M were sold by Benioff Marc on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $735,149 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. The insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. 114 shares valued at $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7.