Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Sonata Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake by $1.50 Million; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Share Value Rose, Rk Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $432,796

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 525,063 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Until Tariffs Are Resolved, Roku Stock Could Face Technical Difficulties – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Kohl’s Is Rolling Out Amazon Returns Nationally – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 12,980 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 20,113 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. 2.30M are owned by Goldman Sachs. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Of Alabama owns 275,918 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 97,646 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 0.04% or 302 shares. Ally Financial Inc has 12,000 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 554 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 960 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Co invested in 0.14% or 296 shares. Moreover, Marietta Investment Partners Lc has 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Financial Cap Inc invested in 5,590 shares or 5.23% of the stock. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.91% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 47,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.03 million shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 3,636 shares. Moreover, Bridges Mgmt has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 15,801 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). D E Shaw & owns 238,224 shares. City reported 164 shares stake. Papp L Roy Assocs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 20,752 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 10,854 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 524,466 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 232,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $120.49M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,871 shares to 40,828 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Poplar Forest Capital Selected as Sub-Advisor by SEI – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SEIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons to Invest in SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Bank of America, Amgen & NextEra Energy – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 30, 2019.