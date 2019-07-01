Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Lourd Capital Has Lowered Position by $1.52 Million; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Neville Rodie & Shaw Upped by $834,082 Its Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 5,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 37,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $152.89. About 3.39 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 852 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 2,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $23.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1917.46. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 90.79 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Lc accumulated 1.77% or 7,905 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital has 12.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 800 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 160,419 shares. Motco invested in 335 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 3,900 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Donaldson Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howe Rusling holds 5,200 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,775 are held by Homrich Berg. Jefferies Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,092 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.56% or 1,928 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Partnership holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,634 shares. Herald Investment Mngmt owns 1,165 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated Ny invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Twilio Needs to Figure Out How to Land the Rocket Ship – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Primed for Profits – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,240 shares to 86,181 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 44 sales for $39.02 million activity. Hawkins Mark J also sold $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Weaver Amy E sold $811,530 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. On Wednesday, January 9 the insider Benioff Marc sold $729,813. On Tuesday, January 15 Conway Craig sold $29,214 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $749,873 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 490 shares valued at $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G. on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Could Be Salesforce.com’s Revenue Growth Over The Next 3 Years Post Tableau’s Acquisition? – Forbes” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Pulls Back After Tableau Deal – Schaeffers Research” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 110,317 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams owns 6,196 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Central Bancshares owns 15,481 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 157,606 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hwg Hldg Ltd Partnership holds 7,105 shares. Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 1.93% or 8,687 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 2.32% or 193,921 shares in its portfolio. 95,724 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Llc. Blue Edge Lc holds 3,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Notis owns 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,500 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 87,425 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 8,421 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kingdon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.64% stake. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 8.20M shares.