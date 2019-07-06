Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Ims Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $546,460; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Decreased Position in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) as Share Value Rose

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 382,571 shares traded or 55.18% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 66.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 250.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.