Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While E&G Advisors LP Raised Position; Holowesko Partners LTD Lowered Its Position in Jd Com (JD) by $1.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.32M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 10.17M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $28.7 during the last trading session, reaching $2017. About 4.14 million shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares to 613,000 shares, valued at $79.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,250 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 152.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

