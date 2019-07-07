Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Chemical Bank Has Raised Stake; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding Held by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 251 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07 million, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 741,947 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: PayPal, Guidewire Software, JPMorgan Chase and SS&C Technologies – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Juniper Networks and CDK Global – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for SS&C Technologies (SSNC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 14, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, ANET, CBS, SSNC, INVH, AEM, CGNX, XPO, WES, WGP, CC – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 659,216 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $152.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co stated it has 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 187,338 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3,700 shares. Asset One Ltd owns 135,161 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 46,376 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 338,962 shares. M Securities Inc owns 5,790 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 22.15M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Turtle Creek Asset Inc accumulated 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.25% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 433,553 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 79,580 shares. First Mercantile Company holds 0.27% or 18,159 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares to 40,855 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 32,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.83% or 1,864 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 1.91% or 122,693 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 174,790 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,060 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Pcl stated it has 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 23,479 were reported by South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership reported 7,558 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 1,681 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,608 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caprock Group reported 3,504 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon And Shopify: ‘Coopetition’ At Its Best – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Retailers Work With Amazon? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.