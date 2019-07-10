Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Bellecapital International LTD Has Decreased by $1.45 Million Its Stake; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $481,740

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 815 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 11,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,646 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 46,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 5.50M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY NAMES BLOOMER CHAIRMAN OF EUROPE OPS: FIN. NEWS; 13/03/2018 – ICADE SA ICAD.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 84 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Asset Mgmt Net Rev $3.19B; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Soluti; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

