Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While Wisconsin Capital Management Increased Its Position; Covington Capital Management Cut Novo (NVO) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 1,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $24.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1917.84. About 2.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 123,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 463,957 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING 2015 DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK A/S; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

