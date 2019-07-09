Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Aspiriant Has Decreased Stake by $377,760

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 562 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, up from 13,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 31,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 2.87 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested in 1.64% or 2.00 million shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank holds 1,665 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs holds 0.43% or 5,519 shares. M&R Management Incorporated holds 2,739 shares. 48,130 are held by Scotia. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 60,194 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Co has 5.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.96M shares. Bell Savings Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 784 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 47,484 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Fin Advantage stated it has 30 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 5,054 shares. Somerset Group Lc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,118 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 27,003 shares. Fragasso reported 233 shares stake.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 5,465 shares to 204,824 shares, valued at $15.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 19,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,436 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,066 shares to 123,083 shares, valued at $35.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 10,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.59 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.